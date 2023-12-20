Floor & Decor Hldgs Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Floor & Decor Hldgs FND over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $91.86, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $71.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 11.67% lower than the prior average price target of $104.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Floor & Decor Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Hold $115.00 $95.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $102.00 $97.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $71.00 $82.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Lowers Outperform $85.00 $90.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $75.00 $90.00 John Baugh Stifel Lowers Buy $100.00 $120.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $90.00 $105.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Lowers Outperform $90.00 $110.00 Steven Forbes Guggenheim Lowers Buy $95.00 $115.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $110.00 $120.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Lowers Underweight $80.00 $88.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Lowers Neutral $90.00 $122.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Lowers Neutral $90.00 $122.00 Jonathan Matuszewski Jefferies Lowers Hold $93.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Floor & Decor Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Floor & Decor Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Floor & Decor Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Floor & Decor Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Floor & Decor Hldgs's Background

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc operates as a specialty retailer in the hard surface flooring market. Its stores offer a range of tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories at everyday low prices. It appeals to a variety of customers including professional installers, commercial businesses, Do It Yourself (DIY) customers, and customers who buy the products for professional installation. Geographically, the group has a presence in the US region and also offers its product through an e-commerce site.

Floor & Decor Hldgs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Floor & Decor Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.91%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Floor & Decor Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 5.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Floor & Decor Hldgs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Floor & Decor Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.45%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Floor & Decor Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.87, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

