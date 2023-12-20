Breaking Down Clear Secure: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Loading... Loading...

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Clear Secure YOU, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $27.75, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Observing a 15.62% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $24.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Clear Secure. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Announces Underweight $20.00 - Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 - Benjamin Miller Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $27.00 $24.00 Benjamin Miller Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $24.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Clear Secure. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Clear Secure. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Clear Secure compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Clear Secure compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Clear Secure's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Clear Secure's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Clear Secure analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Loading... Loading...

Get to Know Clear Secure Better

Clear Secure Inc is involved in the creation of a frictionless travel experience while enhancing security. Its secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through lanes in airports which helps to make the travel experience safe and easy.

Key Indicators: Clear Secure's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Clear Secure displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 38.36%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Clear Secure's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clear Secure's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.65%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Clear Secure's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.43%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Clear Secure's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.47, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.