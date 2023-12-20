Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Macrogenics

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Macrogenics MGNX in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Macrogenics, revealing an average target of $13.5, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Marking an increase of 28.57%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $10.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Macrogenics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yigal Nochomovitz Citigroup Raises Buy $13.00 $7.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Maintains Buy $17.00 - Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $12.00 $14.00 Charles Zhu Guggenheim Announces Buy $12.00 -

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Macrogenics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Macrogenics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Macrogenics Better

Macrogenics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its product includes MARGENZA, which is for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. The company's strategy includes leveraging partnerships with a therapeutic focus geared toward developing a broad portfolio of pipeline candidates. The company also targets autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company's intellectual property is characterized by its patent use to protect the composition of its product candidates and the technology used to create them.

A Deep Dive into Macrogenics's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Macrogenics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -75.09%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Macrogenics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 168.84%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Macrogenics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.6%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Macrogenics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.44%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, Macrogenics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

