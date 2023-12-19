The Latest Analyst Ratings For Timken

Loading... Loading...

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Timken TKR stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Explore the 12-month price targets set by 4 analysts for Timken in the last 3 months. The average price target is $84.25, with a high estimate of $92.00 and a low estimate of $74.00.

This current average represents a 11.32% decrease from the previous average price target of $95.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

Explore the sentiments of financial experts and analysts through a comprehensive breakdown of their recent evaluations for Timken. Our Ratings Table below offers a detailed overview of the actions taken by key analysts, their current ratings, and price targets. Understanding how these experts perceive the company can provide valuable insights into potential market trends and investor sentiment.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stanley Elliott Stifel Lowers Buy $92.00 $93.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Lowers Overweight $91.00 $102.00 Timothy Thein Citigroup Lowers Neutral $80.00 $85.00 Ross Gilardi B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $74.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Timken. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Timken compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Timken's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Timken's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Timken

The Timken Company is a manufacturer of bearings, gear belts, and chain-related products. The company sells its portfolio of bearings, including tapered, spherical and cylindrical roller bearings, and thrust and ball bearings, through a network of authorised dealers to end users or directly to original equipment manufacturers. End-market sectors include general industrial, automotive, rail, energy, heavy truck, defense, agriculture, metals, mining, civil aerospace, construction, pulp and paper, and cement industries. Its segments are Mobile Industries and Process industries. Timken generates its revenue in the United States of America.

Financial Insights: Timken

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Timken's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.55% as of 30 September, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.69%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Timken's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.41%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.93, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

