RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Rating for Louisiana-Pacific: Here's What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

RBC Capital has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Louisiana-Pacific LPX and raise its price target from $72.00 to $80.00.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific are trading up 2.32% over the last 24 hours, at $68.73 per share.

A move to $80.00 would account for a 16.4% increase from the current share price.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific is primarily an oriented strand board producer, while offering engineered wood siding used in home construction and repair and remodel projects. The company is largely exposed to the North American housing market but has also established capacity in Brazil and Chile.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.