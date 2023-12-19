Benchmark Maintains Buy Rating for Quanex Building Prods: Here's What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Benchmark has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Quanex Building Prods NX and raise its price target from $33.00 to $35.00.

Shares of Quanex Building Prods are trading down 0.03% over the last 24 hours, at $30.84 per share.

A move to $35.00 would account for a 13.49% increase from the current share price.

About Quanex Building Prods

Quanex Building Products Corp is a manufacturer of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It manufactures engineered products like window and door components that include flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, solar panel sealants and precision-formed metal and wood products among others. Its three operating segments are North American Fenestration being the key revenue driver, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

