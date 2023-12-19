A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Lincoln Electric Holdings Through 4 Analysts

Loading... Loading...

What the experts are saying about Lincoln Electric Holdings LECO in recent reports within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 1

In the last quarter, Lincoln Electric Holdings received 12-month price targets from 4 analysts. The average target price is $195.0, with a high estimate of $210.00 and a low estimate of $170.00.

Get a quick summary of 4 analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric Holdings over the last 3 months. More bullish views suggest a positive outlook, while more bearish views imply a negative sentiment.

This current average represents a 2.99% decrease from the previous average price target of $201.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

Explore the analyses of financial experts and analysts, gaining insights into their recent assessments for Lincoln Electric Holdings. The Ratings Table below delivers a detailed overview of the actions undertaken by key analysts, their current ratings, and price targets. Uncover valuable perspectives on possible market trends and investor sentiment by understanding the perceptions of these experts towards the company.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Hold $208.00 $192.00 Walt Liptak Seaport Global Announces Buy $210.00 - Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Hold $192.00 $210.00 Robert Jamieson UBS Announces Sell $170.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lincoln Electric Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Lincoln Electric Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Lincoln Electric Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Lincoln Electric Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Lincoln Electric Holdings

Lincoln Electric is a leading manufacturer of welding, cutting, and brazing products. The firm's portfolio of products includes arc-welding solutions, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting systems, and brazing and soldering alloys, as well as automation solutions. Lincoln Electric serves clients in the general fabrication, heavy industries, automotive, construction, shipbuilding, energy and process industries, among other end markets. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln Electric has operations in 19 countries and has 11,000 employees worldwide. The company generated roughly $3.8 billion in sales in 2022.

Financial Insights: Lincoln Electric Holdings

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Lincoln Electric Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.48%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Lincoln Electric Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lincoln Electric Holdings's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.9% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.91, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

