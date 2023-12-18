8 Analysts Assess NICE: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

What the experts are saying about NICE NICE in recent reports within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 1 0 0

Within the last quarter, 8 analysts provided 12-month price targets for NICE. The average target is $254.38, with a high estimate of $343.00 and a low estimate of $190.00.

Review how 8 analysts assessed NICE in the last 3 months. A higher number of bullish ratings suggests a positive analyst sentiment, while bearish ratings indicate a negative outlook.

Over the past month, there's been a 7.11% boost in the average price target.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

Explore the sentiments of financial experts and analysts through a comprehensive breakdown of their recent evaluations for NICE. Our Ratings Table below offers a detailed overview of the actions taken by key analysts, their current ratings, and price targets. Understanding how these experts perceive the company can provide valuable insights into potential market trends and investor sentiment.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $343.00 - Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $238.00 - Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $238.00 - Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $220.00 $225.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $343.00 - Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $238.00 - Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $225.00 $250.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Announces Neutral $190.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to NICE. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to NICE. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of NICE compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of NICE compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of NICE's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into NICE's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into NICE's Background

Nice is an enterprise software company that serves the customer engagement and financial crime and compliance markets. The company provides data analytics-based solutions through both a cloud platform and on-premises infrastructure. Within customer engagement, Nice's CXone platform delivers solutions focused on contact center software and workforce engagement management, or WEM. Contact center offerings include solutions for digital self-service, customer journey and experience optimization, and compliance. WEM products optimize call center efficiency, leveraging data and AI analytics for call volume forecasting and agent scheduling. Within financial crime and compliance, Nice offers risk and investigation management, fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, and compliance solutions.

NICE's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: NICE displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.4%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NICE's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 15.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.89%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NICE's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.88%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.23.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.