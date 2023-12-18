Morgan Stanley Downgrades Affirm Holdings: Here's What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating of Affirm Holdings AFRM to Underweight with a price target of $20.00, changing its price target from $15.00 to $20.00.

Shares of Affirm Holdings are trading down 2.77% over the last 24 hours, at $42.75 per share.

A move to $20.00 would account for a 53.22% decrease from the current share price.

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.