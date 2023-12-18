Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Rating for Sunrun: Here's What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Sunrun RUN and raise its price target from $17.00 to $20.00.

Shares of Sunrun are trading down 2.42% over the last 24 hours, at $18.18 per share.

A move to $20.00 would account for a 10.01% increase from the current share price.

About Sunrun

Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed either by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.