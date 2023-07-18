Citigroup Maintains Buy Rating for Aptiv: Here's What You Need To Know

Citigroup has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Aptiv APTV and raise its price target from $150.00 to $155.00.

Shares of Aptiv are trading down 0.71% over the last 24 hours, at $108.45 per share.

A move to $155.00 would account for a 42.92% increase from the current share price.

About Aptiv

Aptiv's signal and power solutions segment supplies components and systems that make up a vehicle's electrical system, including wiring assemblies and harnesses, connectors, electrical centers, and hybrid electrical systems. The advanced safety and user experience segment provides body controls, infotainment and connectivity systems, passive and active safety electronics, advanced driver-assist technologies, and displays, as well as the development of software for these systems. Aptiv's largest customers are General Motors and Stellantis, both at roughly 9% of 2022 revenue, followed by Ford and Volkswagen, both at 8%. North America and Europe represented approximately 37% and 31% of total 2022 revenue, respectively.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.