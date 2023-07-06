Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Rating for Huntington Bancshares: Here's What You Need To Know

Raymond James has decided to maintain its Strong Buy rating of Huntington Bancshares HBAN and lower its price target from $15.00 to $14.00.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares are trading down 2.64% over the last 24 hours, at $10.51 per share.

A move to $14.00 would account for a 33.27% increase from the current share price.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The bank has a network of branches and ATMs across eight Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small-business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.