Citigroup Maintains Buy Rating for Monday.Com: Here's What You Need To Know

Citigroup has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Monday.Com MNDY and raise its price target from $167.00 to $224.00.

Shares of Monday.Com are trading up 2.67% over the last 24 hours, at $175.87 per share.

A move to $224.00 would account for a 27.37% increase from the current share price.

About Monday.Com

Monday.Com Ltd Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. Monday.com operates in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Sydney, Sao Paulo, and Tokyo.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.