Northland Capital Markets Downgrades Coherent: Here's What You Need To Know

Northland Capital Markets downgraded its rating of Coherent COHR to Market Perform with a price target of $45.00, changing its price target from $38.00 to $45.00.

Shares of Coherent are trading down 13.79% over the last 24 hours, at $47.68 per share.

A move to $45.00 would account for a 5.62% decline from the current share price.

About Coherent

Coherent Corp manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products used in industrial, optical communications, military, semiconductor, consumer, and life science applications. The firm operates in two segments Photonic Solutions Segment and Compound Semiconductors Segment. The Photonic Solutions Segment leverages II-VI's compound semiconductor technology platforms to deliver components and subsystems. The Compound Semiconductors Segment is a market leader in differentiated materials and devices.

