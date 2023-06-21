Barclays Maintains Overweight Rating for Carnival: Here's What You Need To Know

Barclays has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Carnival CCL and raise its price target from $13.00 to $18.00.

Shares of Carnival are trading down 0.57% over the last 24 hours, at $15.81 per share.

A move to $18.00 would account for a 13.85% increase from the current share price.

About Carnival

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with 90 ships in service at the end of fiscal 2022 and eight of its nine brands fully redeployed. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe; and P&O Cruises in Australia. Carnival also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted about 13 million guests in 2019, prior to COVID-19.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.