BTIG Maintains Buy Rating for DraftKings: Here's What You Need To Know

BTIG has decided to maintain its Buy rating of DraftKings DKNG and raise its price target from $27.00 to $31.00.

Shares of DraftKings are trading up 2.33% over the last 24 hours, at $25.50 per share.

A move to $31.00 would account for a 21.57% increase from the current share price.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports (DFS), sports betting, and iGaming opportunities and is also involved in the design & development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook and casino gaming products. It operates in two segments: Business-to-consumer(B2C) and Business-to-Business(B2B), of which the vast majority of its revenue comes from the B2C segment. Geographically, it derives most of its revenue from the United States.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.