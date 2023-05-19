ñol


Analyst Expectations for EQT's Future

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 19, 2023 4:01 PM | 2 min read

Analysts have provided the following ratings for EQT EQT within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 6 4 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 2 3 0 0
2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, EQT has an average price target of $41.91 with a high of $52.00 and a low of $28.00.

Below is a summary of how these 11 analysts rated EQT over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average has decreased by 5.05% from the previous average price target of $44.14.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

