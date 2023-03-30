HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral Rating for Versus Systems: Here's What You Need To Know

HC Wainwright & Co. has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Versus Systems VS and lower its price target from $2.00 to $0.75.

Shares of Versus Systems are trading down 10.41% over the last 24 hours, at $0.55 per share.

A move to $0.75 would account for a 36.12% increase from the current share price.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc is a Canada based company. The company is engaged in the technology sector and is developing a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players. The product offerings of the company include Dashboard/Platform In-Game Experience and Versus Gear App.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.