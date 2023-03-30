Wedbush Maintains Neutral Rating for Monster Beverage: Here's What You Need To Know

Wedbush has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Monster Beverage MNST and lower its price target from $103.00 to $52.00.

Shares of Monster Beverage are trading down 0.08% over the last 24 hours, at $52.11 per share.

A move to $52.00 would account for a 0.21% decrease from the current share price.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage is a leader in the energy drink subsegment of the beverage industry. The Monster trademark anchors the portfolio, and notable offerings include Monster Energy and Monster Ultra. The firm has also started to incubate new trademarks for emerging enclaves of the energy space, like Reign in performance energy. It is primarily a brand owner, outsourcing most of its manufacturing to third-party copackers. It primarily uses the Coca-Cola bottling system for distribution after a strategic agreement through which Coke became Monster's largest shareholder (nearly 20%). Most of Monster's revenue is generated in the United States.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

