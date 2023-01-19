Stifel Maintains Hold Rating for Matson: Here's What You Need To Know

Stifel has decided to maintain its Hold rating of Matson MATX and lower its price target from $79.00 to $73.00.

Shares of Matson are trading down 7.39% over the last 24 hours, at $59.01 per share.

A move to $73.00 would account for a 23.71% increase from the current share price.

About Matson

Matson Inc is engaged in providing ocean transportation and logistics services. The business segments of the company are ocean transportation that provides ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, California, Okinawa, and different islands in the South Pacific and logistics that offers long haul and regional highway trucking services, warehousing and distribution services, supply chain management, and freight forwarding services. The firm generates majority revenue from ocean transportation.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.