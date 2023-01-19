Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Rating for Lennox International: Here's What You Need To Know

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Lennox International LII and lower its price target from $294.00 to $288.00.

Shares of Lennox International are trading down 1.86% over the last 24 hours, at $237.50 per share.

A move to $288.00 would account for a 21.26% increase from the current share price.

About Lennox International

Lennox International manufactures and distributes heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and refrigeration products to replacement (75% of sales) and new construction (25% of sales) markets. In fiscal 2021, residential HVAC was 64% of sales, commercial HVAC was 21%, and refrigeration accounted for the remaining 15% of sales. The company goes to market with multiple brands, but Lennox is the company's flagship HVAC brand. The Texas-based company generates most of its sales in North America.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.