What To Know About Evercore ISI Group's Downgrade of Azenta

Evercore ISI Group downgraded its rating of Azenta AZTA to In-Line with a price target of $62.00, changing its price target from $60.00 to $62.00.

Shares of Azenta are trading down 0.39% over the last 24 hours, at $57.99 per share.

A move to $62.00 would account for a 6.91% increase from the current share price.

About Azenta

Azenta Inc, formerly Brooks Automation Inc is a provider of life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services spanning across the life cycle of samples from procurement and sourcing, automated storage platforms, genomic services, and a broad range of consumables, informatics and data software, and sample management solutions.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.