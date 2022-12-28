Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight Rating for Staar Surgical: Here's What You Need To Know

Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Staar Surgical STAA and lower its price target from $91.00 to $85.00.

Shares of Staar Surgical are trading down 3.13% over the last 24 hours, at $46.48 per share.

A move to $85.00 would account for a 82.87% increase from the current share price.

About Staar Surgical

Staar Surgical Co is a manufacturer of lenses. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company also make lenses which are used in surgery that treats cataracts. The company offers products are ICLs used in refractive surgery and IOLs used in cataract surgery. The company generated sales are from the ophthalmic surgical product segment.

