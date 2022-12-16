Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform Rating for American Electric Power: Here's What You Need To Know

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of American Electric Power AEP and raise its price target from $87.00 to $100.00.

Shares of American Electric Power are trading down 2.08% over the last 24 hours, at $93.58 per share.

A move to $100.00 would account for a 6.85% increase from the current share price.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power is one of the largest regulated utilities in the United States, providing electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to more than 5 million customers in 11 states. About 43% of AEP's of capacity is coal, with the remainder from a mix of natural gas (27%), renewable energy and hydro (19%), nuclear (7%), and demand response (4%). Vertically integrated utilities, transmission and distribution, and generation and marketing support earnings.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.