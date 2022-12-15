Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral Rating for Illinois Tool Works: Here's What You Need To Know

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Illinois Tool Works ITW and raise its price target from $210.00 to $238.00.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works are trading down 2.91% over the last 24 hours, at $217.70 per share.

A move to $238.00 would account for a 9.32% increase from the current share price.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works is a diversified global manufacturer that produces specialized industrial equipment, consumables, and related services. The firm operates 87 global divisions through seven distinct operating segments: automotive OEM, construction products, food equipment, specialty products, test/measurement and electronics, polymers and fluids, and welding. About half of its revenue comes from its operations in North America, with the remainder originating from international markets. ITW takes a bottom-up and decentralized approach to portfolio management, with the exception that each segment must apply its 80/20 operating process modeled on the Pareto principle.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.