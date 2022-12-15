JP Morgan Downgrades Cognizant Tech Solns: Here's What You Need To Know

JP Morgan downgraded its rating of Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH to Underweight with a price target of $62.00, changing its price target from $61.00 to $62.00.

Shares of Cognizant Tech Solns are trading down 3.45% over the last 24 hours, at $56.22 per share.

A move to $62.00 would account for a 10.28% increase from the current share price.

About Cognizant Tech Solns

Cognizant is a global IT services provider, offering consulting and outsourcing services to some of the world's largest enterprises spanning the financial services, media and communications, healthcare, natural resources, and consumer products industries. Cognizant employs nearly 300,000 people globally, roughly 70% of whom are in India, although the company's headquarters are in Teaneck, New Jersey.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.