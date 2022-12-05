What To Know About Morgan Stanley's Downgrade of Allegiant Travel

Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating of Allegiant Travel ALGT to Equal-Weight with a price target of $115.00, changing its price target from $175.00 to $115.00.

Shares of Allegiant Travel are trading down 2.24% over the last 24 hours, at $80.07 per share.

A move to $115.00 would account for a 43.63% increase from the current share price.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co provides travel services in the United States. It sells air transportation on a stand-alone basis or bundled with air-related and third-party services and products. Customers may also purchase fixed-fee flying arrangements to receive charter service on a year-round and ad hoc basis. Additionally, customers may purchase hotel rooms, ground transportation, and other attractions (for example, entertainment show tickets) to accommodate a trip. The company's operating segment includes Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and other non-airline. Customers purchase travel tickets at airport ticket counters, online, or through its telephone reservation center.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.