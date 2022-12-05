Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Rating for Honeywell Intl: Here's What You Need To Know

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Honeywell Intl HON and raise its price target from $227.00 to $242.00.

Shares of Honeywell Intl are trading down 1.15% over the last 24 hours, at $216.57 per share.

A move to $242.00 would account for a 11.74% increase from the current share price.

About Honeywell Intl

Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz's firm, Butz-Thermo Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. It operates through four business segments: aerospace, building technologies, performance materials and technologies, and safety and productivity solutions. In recent years, the firm has made several portfolio changes, including the addition of Intelligrated in 2016, as well as the spinoffs of Garrett Technologies and Resideo in 2018. In 2019, the firm launched Honeywell Forge, its enterprise performance management software solution that leverages the firm's domain expertise in buildings, airlines, and critical infrastructure.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.