5 Analysts Have This to Say About Angi

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 10, 2022 1:11 PM | 2 min read
Angi ANGI has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0
Last 30D 1 1 2 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Angi has an average price target of $5.5 with a high of $8.00 and a low of $3.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Angi over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average represents a 26.67% decrease from the previous average price target of $7.50.

Stay up to date on Angi analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

