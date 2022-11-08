ñol

Where Delek US Hldgs Stands With Analysts

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 8, 2022 1:21 PM | 2 min read
Delek US Hldgs DK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 6 1 1 0
Last 30D 0 1 1 1 0
1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Delek US Hldgs has an average price target of $39.62 with a high of $49.00 and a low of $27.00.

Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated Delek US Hldgs over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average has increased by 4.73% from the previous average price target of $37.83.

Stay up to date on Delek US Hldgs analyst ratings.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings