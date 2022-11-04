Needham Maintains Buy Rating for Nova: Here's What You Need To Know

Needham has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Nova NVMI and raise its price target from $85.00 to $90.00.

Shares of Nova are trading up 2.73% over the last 24 hours, at $79.36 per share.

A move to $90.00 would account for a 13.41% increase from the current share price.

About Nova

Nova Ltd is a semiconductor equipment manufacturer. The company provides metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems. The product range consists of NovaScan 2040, NovaScan 3090Next, Nova i500 and i500 Plus, Nova T500, Nova T600, Nova V2600, HelioSense 100, Nova Hybrid Metrology solution, NovaMars. The company generates most of its revenue from Taiwan, R.O.C. Geographically the company has its business spread across the region of Taiwan, Korea, China, the United States, and Europe.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.