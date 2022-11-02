ñol

Analyst Ratings for SoFi Technologies

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 2, 2022 11:19 AM | 2 min read
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on SoFi Technologies SOFI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $7.75 versus the current price of SoFi Technologies at $5.375, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated SoFi Technologies over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Stay up to date on SoFi Technologies analyst ratings.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

