Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Rating for Oshkosh: Here's What You Need To Know

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Oshkosh OSK and lower its price target from $95.00 to $85.00.

Shares of Oshkosh are trading up 2.96% over the last 24 hours, at $77.06 per share.

A move to $85.00 would account for a 10.31% increase from the current share price.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh is the top producer of access equipment, specialty vehicles, and military trucks. It serves diverse end markets, where it is typically the market share leader in North America, or, in the case of JLG aerial work platforms, a global leader. After winning the contract to make the Humvee replacement, the JLTV, in 2015, Oshkosh became the largest supplier of light defense trucks to the U.S. military. The company reports four segments—access equipment (42% of revenue), defense (32%), fire and emergency (15%), and commercial (12%)—and generated $7.9 billion in revenue in 2021.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

