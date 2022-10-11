What To Know About Deutsche Bank's Upgrade of Scorpio Tankers

Deutsche Bank upgraded its rating of Scorpio Tankers STNG to Hold with a price target of $38.00, changing its price target from $34.00 to $38.00.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers are trading up 2.53% over the last 24 hours, at $41.77 per share.

A move to $38.00 would account for a 9.03% decline from the current share price.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc is a shipping company. It is engaged in providing the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products. It serves its end users in the petroleum supply chain by distributing products such as gasoline, heating oil, and fuel oil from refineries. The company manages its business activities in four segments, namely LR1, Handymax, LR2, and MR.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.