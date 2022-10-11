Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Rating for Pinterest: Here's What You Need To Know

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Pinterest PINS and lower its price target from $26.00 to $25.00.

Shares of Pinterest are trading down 3.25% over the last 24 hours, at $23.85 per share.

A move to $25.00 would account for a 4.82% increase from the current share price.

About Pinterest

Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas on everything from recipes to cook to destinations to travel to. Founded in 2010, the platform consists of a largely female audience, at roughly two thirds of its more than 365 million monthly active users. The company generates revenue by selling digital ads and is now rolling out more in-platform e-commerce features.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.