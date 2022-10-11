Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Rating for Sight Sciences: Here's What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Sight Sciences SGHT and lower its price target from $14.00 to $10.00.

Shares of Sight Sciences are trading down 3.39% over the last 24 hours, at $5.70 per share.

A move to $10.00 would account for a 75.44% increase from the current share price.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences Inc is an ophthalmic medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of prevalent eye diseases. Its Surgical Glaucoma segment's product portfolio features the OMNI Surgical System, a device that facilitates the performance of both canaloplasty and trabeculotomy with a single device and single corneal incision to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma. The company's Dry Eye segment's product portfolio consists of the TearCare System for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It derives key revenue from the Surgical Glaucoma segment.

