Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for StepStone Group: Here's What You Need To Know

Barclays has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of StepStone Group STEP and lower its price target from $33.00 to $29.00.

Shares of StepStone Group are trading down 0.27% over the last 24 hours, at $25.67 per share.

A move to $29.00 would account for a 12.97% increase from the current share price.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is a private market investment firm. The company provides customized investment solutions and advisory and data services. It provides investment solutions in the areas of private equity, real estate, private debt, and infrastructure and real assets. The Company consists of a single operating segment and single reportable segment for accounting and financial reporting purposes.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.