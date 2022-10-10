Analyst Ratings for General Mills

Within the last quarter, General Mills GIS has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 1 1 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for General Mills. The company has an average price target of $80.14 with a high of $88.00 and a low of $71.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated General Mills over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This average price target has increased by 8.09% over the past month.

