Where Danaher Stands With Analysts

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 6, 2022 12:04 PM | 2 min read
Where Danaher Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Danaher DHR within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 7 0 0 0
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 2 4 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Danaher. The company has an average price target of $315.0 with a high of $340.00 and a low of $290.00.

Below is a summary of how these 10 analysts rated Danaher over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average has decreased by 0.2% from the previous average price target of $315.62.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

