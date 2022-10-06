B of A Securities Maintains Buy Rating for Lamb Weston Hldgs: Here's What You Need To Know

B of A Securities has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Lamb Weston Hldgs LW and raise its price target from $90.00 to $95.00.

Shares of Lamb Weston Hldgs are trading up 1.61% over the last 24 hours, at $83.47 per share.

A move to $95.00 would account for a 13.81% increase from the current share price.

About Lamb Weston Hldgs

Lamb Weston is the world's second-largest producer of branded and private-label frozen potato products, such as French fries, sweet potato fries, tater tots, diced potatoes, mashed potatoes, hash browns, and chips. The company also has a small appetizer business that produces onion rings, mozzarella sticks, and cheese curds. Including joint ventures, 63% of fiscal 2022 revenue was U.S.-based, with the remainder stemming from Europe, Canada, Japan, China, Korea, Mexico, and several other countries. we estimate Lamb Weston's customer mix is 58% quick-serve restaurants, 19% full-service restaurants, 8% other food service (hotels, commercial cafeterias, arenas, schools), and 16% retail. Lamb Weston became an independent company in 2016 when it was spun off from Conagra.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.