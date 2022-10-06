Jefferies Maintains Hold Rating for Expedia Group: Here's What You Need To Know

Jefferies has decided to maintain its Hold rating of Expedia Group EXPE and lower its price target from $120.00 to $100.00.

Shares of Expedia Group are trading down 2.84% over the last 24 hours, at $96.18 per share.

A move to $100.00 would account for a 3.97% increase from the current share price.

About Expedia Group

Expedia is the world's largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (75% of total 2021 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (15%), and advertising revenue (7%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, including Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Travelocity, Orbitz, Wotif, AirAsia, and Vrbo. It has also expanded into travel media with the acquisition of Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.