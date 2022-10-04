Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Rating for SEI Investments: Here's What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Underweight rating of SEI Investments SEIC and lower its price target from $52.00 to $51.00.

Shares of SEI Investments are trading up 1.31% over the last 24 hours, at $51.08 per share.

A move to $51.00 would account for a 0.16% decline from the current share price.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments provides investment processing, management, and operations services to financial institutions, asset managers, asset owners, and financial advisors in four material segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEI also has a minority interest in LSV Asset Management, a value equity asset manager with about $99 billion in assets under management. As of Dec. 21, SEI (including LSV) manages, administers, or advises on over $1.3 trillion in assets.

