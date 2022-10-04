Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Rating for Vertiv Holdings: Here's What You Need To Know

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Vertiv Holdings VRT and lower its price target from $17.00 to $15.00.

Shares of Vertiv Holdings are trading up 7.33% over the last 24 hours, at $12.07 per share.

A move to $15.00 would account for a 24.22% increase from the current share price.

About Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers' vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.