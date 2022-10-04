Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Hub Group: Here's What You Need To Know

Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Hub Group HUBG and lower its price target from $83.00 to $74.00.

Shares of Hub Group are trading up 0.87% over the last 24 hours, at $72.17 per share.

A move to $74.00 would account for a 2.54% increase from the current share price.

About Hub Group

Hub Group ranks among the largest asset-light providers of rail intermodal service. Following the August 2018 divestiture of logistics provider Mode, which was run separately, its core operating units are intermodal, which uses the Class I rail carriers for the underlying line-haul movement of containers (60% of sales); highway brokerage (12%); Unyson Logistics, which provides outsourced transportation management services (20%); and Hub Dedicated (8%), an asset-based full-truckload carrier.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.