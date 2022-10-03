MKM Partners Maintains Buy Rating for Patrick Industries: Here's What You Need To Know

MKM Partners has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Patrick Industries PATK and lower its price target from $86.00 to $66.00.

Shares of Patrick Industries are trading down 1.53% over the last 24 hours, at $43.17 per share.

A move to $66.00 would account for a 52.88% increase from the current share price.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Inc makes and sells building products and materials for recreational vehicles and manufactured housing. The company is organized into two segments based on product type: manufacturing and distribution. The manufacturing segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells laminated and vinyl products that include furniture, shelving, cabinets, bath fixtures, and countertops. The distribution segment sells prefinished wall and ceiling panels, as well as electrical and plumbing products for the RV and manufactured-housing industries. One of the firm's RV customers makes up a significant portion of revenue. Nearly all of Patrick Industries' revenue comes from North America.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.