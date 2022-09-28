Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Rating for Jabil: Here's What You Need To Know

Raymond James has decided to maintain its Strong Buy rating of Jabil JBL and lower its price target from $80.00 to $72.00.

Shares of Jabil are trading up 2.94% over the last 24 hours, at $59.11 per share.

A move to $72.00 would account for a 21.81% increase from the current share price.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing manufacturing services and solutions. It provides comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets. It operates in two segments. The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment, which is the key revenue driver, is focused on leveraging IT, supply chain design and engineering, technologies largely centered on core electronics. The Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) segment is focused on providing engineering solutions, with an emphasis on material sciences, technologies, and healthcare.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.