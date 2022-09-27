BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Rating for Broadstone Net Lease: Here's What You Need To Know

BMO Capital has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Broadstone Net Lease BNL and lower its price target from $24.00 to $19.00.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease are trading down 3.9% over the last 24 hours, at $15.77 per share.

A move to $19.00 would account for a 20.48% increase from the current share price.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. The company invests in industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail properties.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.