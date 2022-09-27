Barclays Maintains Underweight Rating for Kronos Worldwide: Here's What You Need To Know

Barclays has decided to maintain its Underweight rating of Kronos Worldwide KRO and lower its price target from $15.00 to $8.00.

Shares of Kronos Worldwide are trading down 9.6% over the last 24 hours, at $9.65 per share.

A move to $8.00 would account for a 17.14% decrease from the current share price.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide Inc manufactures and sells titanium dioxide pigments. Titanium dioxide is a white inorganic pigment used in a variety of products. The majority of Kronos' sales come from titanium dioxide used for coatings on automobiles, aircraft, machines, appliances, traffic paint, and in both commercial and residential interiors and exteriors. The second- largest product category is titanium dioxide used for plastics such as packaging materials and food packaging, houseware, appliances, toys, and computer cases. The majority of revenue comes from Europe.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.