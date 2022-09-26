Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Rating for Intl Flavors & Fragrances: Here's What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Intl Flavors & Fragrances IFF and lower its price target from $149.00 to $136.00.

Shares of Intl Flavors & Fragrances are trading down 0.24% over the last 24 hours, at $96.50 per share.

A move to $136.00 would account for a 40.93% increase from the current share price.

About Intl Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances is the largest specialty ingredients producer globally. The company sells ingredients for the food, beverage, health, household goods, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. The company makes proprietary formulations, partnering with customers to deliver custom solutions. The nourish segment, which generates roughly half of revenue, is a leading flavor producer and also sell texturants, plant-based proteins, and other ingredients. The health and biosciences business, which generates around one fourth of revenue, is a global leader in probiotics and enzymes. IFF is also one of the leading fragrance producers in the world. The firm also sells pharmaceutical ingredients such as excipients and time-release polymers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.