What To Know About Jefferies's Downgrade of Golden Ocean Group

Jefferies downgraded its rating of Golden Ocean Group GOGL to Hold with a price target of $10.00, changing its price target from $14.00 to $10.00.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group are trading down 5.8% over the last 24 hours, at $7.80 per share.

A move to $10.00 would account for a 28.21% increase from the current share price.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd is a Bermuda-based dry bulk shipping company. Its business involves the transportation of dry bulk cargo including ores, coal, grains and fertilizers through its fleet of owned and chartered vessels, bareboat vessels, commercial management vessels and new buildings are chartered-out on fixed rate time charters and index-linked time charter contracts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.